UBS Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $62.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $72.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CELH. KeyCorp started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

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Celsius Stock Performance

CELH traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 3,700,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Celsius has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $721.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,773,000 after buying an additional 617,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,750,000 after buying an additional 802,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 277,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,803,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,321,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

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Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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