Roger Susi Sells 2,500 Shares of iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $237,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,217,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,307,700. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

iRadimed Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. iRadimed Corporation has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.11.

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iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 26.82%.The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iRadimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRMD. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded iRadimed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRadimed

(Get Free Report)

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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