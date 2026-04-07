Analyzing Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) & Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 5.00% 100.70% 4.33% Surf Air Mobility -103.75% N/A -70.52%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $28.08 billion 0.10 $1.80 billion $0.66 1.60 Surf Air Mobility $106.56 million 0.84 -$110.56 million ($3.48) -0.33

This table compares Air France-KLM and Surf Air Mobility”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air France-KLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Air France-KLM and Surf Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 0 5 2 1 2.50 Surf Air Mobility 1 1 1 0 2.00

Surf Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 168.24%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats Surf Air Mobility on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support. It offers airframe maintenance, electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

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