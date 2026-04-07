Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 5,281,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $53.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $420,219.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 456,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,509.58. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $142,744.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,764.80. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
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Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.
The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.
Further Reading
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