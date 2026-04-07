Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 5,281,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $420,219.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 456,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,509.58. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $142,744.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,764.80. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 99.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

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Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

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Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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