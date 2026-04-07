Comparing Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) & Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -129.71% N/A -15.97% Vantage Drilling 56.97% -22.55% -14.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royale Energy and Vantage Drilling”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.23 million 3.53 -$2.16 million ($0.03) -2.72 Vantage Drilling $239.27 million N/A $27.81 million $6.52 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Vantage Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vantage Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Royale Energy has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vantage Drilling beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

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Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Vantage Drilling

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Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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