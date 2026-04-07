Comparing Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) & Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Profitability
This table compares Royale Energy and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royale Energy
|-129.71%
|N/A
|-15.97%
|Vantage Drilling
|56.97%
|-22.55%
|-14.04%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Royale Energy and Vantage Drilling”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royale Energy
|$2.23 million
|3.53
|-$2.16 million
|($0.03)
|-2.72
|Vantage Drilling
|$239.27 million
|N/A
|$27.81 million
|$6.52
|0.00
Risk & Volatility
Royale Energy has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Vantage Drilling beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Royale Energy
Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.
About Vantage Drilling
Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.
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