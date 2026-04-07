AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) versus Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Critical Survey

AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AleAnna and Corbus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AleAnna $25.04 million 20.79 -$12.34 million $0.04 195.25 Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.54 million ($5.98) -1.70

Risk & Volatility

AleAnna has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AleAnna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AleAnna has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AleAnna and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AleAnna 1 0 0 0 1.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 2 0 6 2 2.80

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $43.71, indicating a potential upside of 331.11%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AleAnna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of AleAnna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of AleAnna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AleAnna and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AleAnna -46.01% -14.90% -8.74% Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -65.76% -57.88%

About AleAnna

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AleAnna, Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

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Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

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