Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $6.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1667.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -450.00%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

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Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides private credit solutions to venture capital and private equity-backed technology, life science and healthcare companies. The firm targets companies at various stages of development, offering secured debt financing structures such as first‐lien and second‐lien loans, as well as equity co‐investment opportunities in select portfolio companies.

Horizon Technology Finance’s investment strategy emphasizes deployment of capital in U.S.‐based enterprises with proven technology, strong management teams and clear paths to growth.

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