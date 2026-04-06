Contrasting Medical Properties Trust (MPT) & The Competition

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -10.07 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $121.88 million -$50.53 million 8.85

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -191.95% -30.83% -5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Medical Properties Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 89 717 222 1 2.13

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 169.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

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