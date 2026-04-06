Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price at $3.33

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get eHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on eHealth

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other eHealth news, CFO John Joseph Dolan bought 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 208,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,395.15. The trade was a 13.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in eHealth by 1,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $1.26 on Monday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.32). eHealth had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $326.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About eHealth

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates one of the largest online private health insurance exchanges in the United States. The company’s platform enables consumers to compare, select and enroll in individual, family and small-group health insurance plans offered by a broad network of licensed insurance carriers. In addition to Affordable Care Act–compliant offerings, eHealth provides dedicated services for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, helping seniors navigate the complexities of Medicare coverage.

Through its digital marketplace, eHealth delivers real-time quotes, detailed plan comparisons and enrollment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.