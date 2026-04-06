Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $166.30

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.30.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copa from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Copa from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Copa from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Copa from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Copa Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CPA stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Copa has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $156.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.04.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $962.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 18.57%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copa will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,363,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Copa by 657.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Copa by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Copa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,573,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,432,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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