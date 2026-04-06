VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.6923.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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