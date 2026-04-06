The Gap, Inc. (GAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a 6.1% increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

GAP has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Up 0.1%

GAP opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. GAP has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GAP shares. Argus upgraded GAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on GAP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

View Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.