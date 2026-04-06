Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.4762.

Several research firms recently commented on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Arete Research cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $706,000,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,360,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,670,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 131.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,383,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.75. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

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Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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