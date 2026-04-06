Head-To-Head Review: JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) vs. Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Esquire Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. JSB Financial pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Esquire Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Esquire Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

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Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of JSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JSB Financial and Esquire Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $4.20 million $16.17 7.73 Esquire Financial $164.50 million 5.72 $50.82 million $5.88 18.53

Esquire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial. JSB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JSB Financial and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Esquire Financial 30.90% 18.28% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JSB Financial and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Esquire Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

Esquire Financial has a consensus price target of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than JSB Financial.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats JSB Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

(Get Free Report)

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified ISO customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. In addition, it offers cash management, cash sweep, online and mobile banking, individual retirement accounts, and working capital lines of credit. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

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