Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 9th

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the bank on Monday, November 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years.

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Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

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