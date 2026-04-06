Leo Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 381,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 851,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 695,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 450,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,292 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,442,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,315,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 442,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 142,844 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.1053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

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