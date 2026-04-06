Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Holdings Increased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $437,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,060. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,790,896 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,014.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08. The company has a market cap of $450.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $989.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $940.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,155.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,039.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

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About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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