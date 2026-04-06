Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 840.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,140,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,580,000 after buying an additional 1,111,754 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8,489.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169,788 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $2,475,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,059,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0951 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a positive change from VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.