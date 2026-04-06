First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

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First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.75 and a beta of 1.40.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

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First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

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