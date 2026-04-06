Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,227.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,227.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BYG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,383 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Yellow Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,140 to GBX 860 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,225 in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Big Yellow Group

LON:BYG opened at GBX 863 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 829 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,208. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 975.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch acquired 32,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 846 per share, with a total value of £278,460.90. Company insiders own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

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