Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Head to Head Contrast

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Newsmax and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newsmax -52.57% -82.25% -40.36% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Newsmax and Television Broadcasts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newsmax 1 1 2 0 2.25 Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Newsmax presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 280.19%. Given Newsmax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newsmax is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

This table compares Newsmax and Television Broadcasts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newsmax $189.26 million 3.86 -$99.50 million ($1.16) -4.88 Television Broadcasts $409.49 million 0.35 $7.61 million N/A N/A

Television Broadcasts has higher revenue and earnings than Newsmax.

Summary

Television Broadcasts beats Newsmax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newsmax

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Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”). Newsmax Media is a television broadcaster and multi-platform content publisher with a mixed-revenue model that primarily derives income from (i) digital, linear and over-the-top (“OTT”) television advertising, (ii) online web and digital advertising, (iii) cable license fees and streaming subscriptions, and (iv) subscriptions to online and print publications. Newsmax Media uses original news, syndicated services and editorial content to draw consumers to its media outlets, including through its highly-rated TV channel, digital websites and print publications, and its website, Newsmax.com, in order to sell advertising to third party marketers. Newsmax Media also sells subscriptions to its own streaming, digital and print products through its channels and platforms. Newsmax Media differentiates itself in a crowded media marketplace, among other things, through broad distribution of Newsmax Media’s content across linear cable, OTT streaming, and digital and print platforms, all with a focus on content related to politics, health, finance and lifestyle for an audience primarily comprised of viewers who are 45 years old or older. Newsmax Media’s industry leading digital brand, which started in 1998, enabled it to launch Newsmax, its linear cable channel, in 2014. Today, each month, more than 40 million Americans watch, read and listen to Newsmax. The Newsmax channel is currently carried by major Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (“MVPDs”) cable/satellite systems in the United States. Nielsen reports that Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated cable news network in the United States, with 21 million regular viewers, and is one of the 15 most viewed basic cable programs. In 2023, Nielsen reported that Newsmax was the only cable news channel with ratings growth across all dayparts, seeing a 42% increase in total viewership in prime time, 16% in daytime, 23% in total day, including a 69% increase in total day viewership among adults between age 35 and 64, and an 11% increase in access. As such, Newsmax Media became the first major digital brand to become the fastest-growing cable news platform. Meanwhile, competitor Fox News saw a 6% decline in viewership for total day and a 2% decline in prime time during the same time period. In the first half of 2024, Newsmax’s total viewership in prime time grew by 41%, including a 10% increase among adults between the ages of 35 and 64, and by 36% in total day, including a 16% increase among adults between 35 and 64. In comparison, Fox News experienced a 10% increase in prime time viewership, including a 10% increase among adults between age 35 and 64, and a 2% increase in total day, including a 1% increase among adults between age 35 and 64. Overall, Newsmax’s total day ratings grew by 36% in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023, compared to 7% growth for MSNBC, a 2% growth for Fox News, a 3% growth for CNN, a 7% decline for CNBC and a 36% decline for Newsnation. Newsmax Media was incorporated as Sequoia Digital Corporation in the State of Nevada in 1998. In 1999, Newsmax Media changed its name from Sequoia Digital Corporation to Newsmax.com, Inc. In 2001, Newsmax Media changed its name from Newsmax.com, Inc. to Newsmax Media, Inc. In 2006, Newsmax Media became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NMX Holdings, LLC. In 2014, Newsmax Media changed its state of domicile from Nevada to Delaware and consummated a corporate reorganization in which the members of NMX Holdings, LLC exchanged their membership interests in NMX Holdings, LLC for capital stock of Newsmax Media. In 2024, Newsmax Media consummated a corporate reorganization. Newsmax Inc. was formed as a new holding company that owns all of the outstanding shares of the operating company, Newsmax Media. The stockholders of Newsmax Media exchanged their shares of capital stock in Newsmax Media for the same class and number of shares in Newsmax Inc. Subsequently, Newsmax Media changed its state of domicile from Delaware to Florida. As a result of this reorganization, Newsmax Inc. became the direct holding company and the sole shareholder of Newsmax Media. Newsmax Media’s ownership of its subsidiaries was not affected or changed as a result of this reorganization. The principal executive offices of the Company are located in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Television Broadcasts

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Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programmes and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programmes; operation of online social media platform; and music entertainment, and event and digital marketing activities. The OTT Streaming segment offers OTT services; and operates website portals. The e-Commerce Business segment operates e-Commerce platforms under the names Ztore, Neigbuy, and Big Big. The Mainland China Operations segment co-produces dramas; and distributes television programmes and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Mainland China. The International Operations segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers; and distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company also produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; and produces, sells, and licenses musical works and sound recordings. In addition, it provides artistes consultancy, management, and agency services; programme licensing services; programmes and marketing materials; film licensing and distribution services; agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements, as well as film rights and management services; cultural and art development, software and IT, dealership, and corporate finance services; and satellite and subscription television programs. Further, the company engages in digital new media and trading; online sale of groceries; and property investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

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