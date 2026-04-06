Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $4.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.3357.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bumble stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $436.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Bumble has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 7,477,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder – Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 7,477,504 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,910,016 shares of company stock worth $104,984,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.