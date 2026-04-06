Reviewing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) & Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX)

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Foxx Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Risk and Volatility

Foxx Development has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olaplex has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxx Development -24.62% N/A -40.69% Olaplex -2.19% 1.07% 0.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foxx Development and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Foxx Development and Olaplex”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxx Development $65.92 million 0.60 -$9.02 million ($2.26) -2.48 Olaplex $422.96 million 3.21 -$9.25 million ($0.01) -203.00

Foxx Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foxx Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Foxx Development and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Olaplex 1 5 1 0 2.00

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $1.89, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Foxx Development.

Summary

Olaplex beats Foxx Development on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foxx Development

(Get Free Report)

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company distributes its products through professional distributors in salons, directly to retailers for sale in their physical stores, e-commerce sites, and its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

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