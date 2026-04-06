Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

FIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Texas Capital raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FIGR opened at $34.51 on Monday. Figure Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $157.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Figure Technology Solutions

In related news, insider David Todd Stevens sold 49,708 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $1,591,650.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 436,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,569.78. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 216,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $7,290,225.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 292,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,715,699 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

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Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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