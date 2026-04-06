Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRDN. Zacks Research raised shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Insider Transactions at Guardian Pharmacy Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, insider David K. Morris sold 187,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $5,575,536.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 254,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,728.96. This trade represents a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Ackerman sold 1,103,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $32,747,843.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 345,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,250.64. This trade represents a 76.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 9,726,405 shares of company stock valued at $288,679,700 over the last three months. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRDN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,682,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 79,652 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,085,000 after buying an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,056,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 0.3%

GRDN stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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