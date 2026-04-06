Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.5714.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $96.08 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 224.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 923.91%.

About Genuine Parts

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Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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