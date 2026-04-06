Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

APYRF opened at $6.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

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Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages urban office environments in key metropolitan markets. Established in 2003, the trust focuses on acquiring and revitalizing centrally located office buildings, with an emphasis on preserving historic and architecturally significant properties. Allied Properties REIT is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its units trade in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol APYRF.

The company’s portfolio comprises primarily low-rise and mid-rise office buildings situated in major urban business districts, including Toronto’s downtown core and select properties in Montréal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

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