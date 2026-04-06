Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.72 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $98.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.07.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

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