iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Stake Lifted by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,043,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,974,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,153 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,444,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,717 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,533,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,375,000 after buying an additional 1,399,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,301,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,190,000 after buying an additional 1,107,638 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $46.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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