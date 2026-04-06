Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 15.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $30,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $118.27.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.