Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,043,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,974,000 after buying an additional 19,184,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,974,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,153 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,444,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,717 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,533,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,301,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,638 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $46.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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