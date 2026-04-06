Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Microbot Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

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Microbot Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.19. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

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Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.

Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.

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