Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTMX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTMX opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.21. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

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Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta’s core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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