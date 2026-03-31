Short Interest in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Decreases By 27.3%

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 171,682 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 26th total of 236,053 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIVI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 677.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

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Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

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