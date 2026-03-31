Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 target price on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.00.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Down 2.1%

NSIT stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $152.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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