Wall Street Zen Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Hold

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

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Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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