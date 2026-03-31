Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polyrizon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Polyrizon Price Performance

PLRZ stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Polyrizon has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $2,235.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polyrizon stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Polyrizon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Polyrizon Company Profile

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Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

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