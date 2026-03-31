Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.37, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,220.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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