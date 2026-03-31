Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYPR

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 6.7%

SYPR opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

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Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

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