Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $447.35

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $450.5833.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $362.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $459.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.38.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 24,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $10,000,033.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,591 shares in the company, valued at $152,779,151.07. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 113,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,430,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

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Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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