Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Senti Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Senti Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

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Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Senti Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Senti Biosciences by 395.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 117,588 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Senti Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) is a clinical-stage synthetic biology company focused on engineering next-generation cell therapies. The company’s platform leverages modular genetic circuits to sense disease signals and precisely control cellular functions, with the goal of improving safety and efficacy in oncology and immune-mediated diseases.

Senti’s core technologies include its SENTINEL circuit platform and SNIP receptor system, which enable programmable sensing of molecular cues and context-dependent payload release.

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