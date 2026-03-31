Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $90.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.4667.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday.

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Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ventas has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $88.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $594,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ventas by 32,509.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,520 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

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Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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