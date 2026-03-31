AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires $105,200.00 in Stock

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 474,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,476,667.40. This represents a 0.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. AMREP Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

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AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. AMREP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMREP presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Institutional Trading of AMREP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AMREP by 42.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

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AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

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