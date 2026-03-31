Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total value of $12,590,510.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,143,647.40. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,508.16. The trade was a 50.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $471.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.73 and a 200 day moving average of $461.23. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $533.80.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Hubbell Company Profile

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Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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