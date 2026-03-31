Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Biodexa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of BDRX opened at $0.61 on Monday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 3rd.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.71% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.