Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 1.8%

MMI stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $996.33 million, a P/E ratio of -654.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 196.0%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,300 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,288. The trade was a 73.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

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