Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Director Purchases $69,200.00 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $69,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 64,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,810.56. The trade was a 18.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $188.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.23.

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Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,176.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

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About Inspired Entertainment

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Inspired Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company’s offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired’s product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

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