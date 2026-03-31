Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGAU. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

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Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CGAU opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.39 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 42.18% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,106.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

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Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

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