Tilray Brands (TLRY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $201.35 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.15 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 251.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tilray Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $697.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.95. Tilray Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Tilray Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

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Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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