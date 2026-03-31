Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UROY. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Uranium Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

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Uranium Royalty Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ UROY opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $483.38 million, a P/E ratio of 165.08 and a beta of 1.46. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 0.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,237,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,465 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,450,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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